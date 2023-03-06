Greenhills disruption as Irish Water deliver critical sewer network upgrade in Drogheda

Uisce Éireann is working in partnership with Louth County Council to deliver critical sewer network upgrades in Greenhills, Drogheda. The delivery of this important wastewater project will support future economic and social development and will improve the capacity of the network for residents and businesses in the area.

The works which have commenced, involves the installation of approximately 250 metres of new sewerage pipes beginning at Greenhill Villas and ending at North Strand, south of the junction between the Drogheda Road R167 and the Greenhills Road R899.

Commenting on the project, James O’Malley, Asset Delivery Project Manager at Uisce Éireann said, “Working with our colleagues in Louth County Council, we are delighted that these essential works are underway. A sewer network that is fit for purpose is essential in order to support business and social development in the community. These works will improve the overall performance of the sewer network enabling the delivery of a reliable, sustainable, and high-quality wastewater service.”

Acknowledging the support of the local community, James added, “We understand that the works may cause disruption to commuters and local road users and our crews will continue to make every effort to minimise disruption and complete the project as quickly as possible. We thank the people of Greenhills for their patience as these works progress and know that the long-term benefits will far outweigh the short-term inconvenience.”

These works are being delivered as part of Uisce Éireann’s Growth and Development Programme and are due to be completed by the end of the year. This project is being delivered by GMC Utilities Group Ltd on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

To minimise the impact on the local community, works will continue to be delivered on a phased basis with areas of work limited to short sections. Emergency traffic and access for residents will be maintained at all times.

Uisce Éireann and Louth County Council regret any inconvenience that this essential project may cause. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.