Green light for two school developments

The green light has been given by Louth County Council for developments at primary schools in Drogheda and Togher.

The Board of Management of Marymount National School, Ballsgrove, Drogheda, has been granted permission for a new two-storey 24 classroom school including all ancillary teacher and pupil facilities, delivered on a phased basis, and will include the phased demolition/removal of the existing school building on the site including the relocation of 1 prefabricated building and eventual removal of all prefabricated buildings.

Vehicular access to the site will be reconfigured with the existing entrance removed and a new pedestrian and vehicle entrance and exit formed off Donore Avenue providing access to a new drop off area. The new entrance also accesses a new one-way coach and staff car park along the southern boundary exiting out onto Highfield Road.

The development will include the provision of bicycle and scooter parking, hard and soft play areas, piped infrastructure and ducting, plant landscaping and boundary treatments, disabled car parking spaces, e-car charging points, ancillary pedestrian access ramps and stairs, signage, attenuation tank, changes in level and all associated site development and excavation works above and below ground.

Meanwhile, the Board of Management of St Colmcille’s National School, Tullydonnell, Togher, has received the go-ahead for the construction of a single-storey extension to provide 4 replacement early intervention classrooms, with ancillary rooms, external play and sensory garden; alteration and extension of existing assembly hall to provide entrance lobby and foyer; alterations and extension of vehicular parking area, and an upgrade of existing wastewater treatment system and provision of new percolation area and all associated site development works.

Elsewhere, Lurganboy Farm has been granted retention permission for an extension to an existing agricultural building and retention of an existing dungstead together with planning permission for a further extension (953m2) to the existing agricultural building and all associated site development works, at Clonmore, Togher, Drogheda.

Further information received on 5 November 2021.