Great sorrow at the passing of St Mary’s NS principal Peter Darcy

There is great sadness at the news of the passing of Mr Peter Darcy, the popular retired principal of St Mary’s NS, Congress Avenue, who died after a short illness at just 71 years of age.

Peter spent 39 happy years at the helm of the parish school, and will be sorely missed by his family, former colleagues, and the legions of past pupils and wide circle of friends he made over the years.

Peter was born in Kilsaran, but moved to Barrack Street, just a stone's throw from where he was to work most of his life, and he always said it was an asset to know the community so well.

He was hugely dedicated to the children in his care for his 39 years there, 22 years in the classroom, and seven as principal at the school.

In retirement, he wasn’t one to rest on his laurels, and although not a singer, was an honorary member and tremendous supported and friend of the Drogheda Male Voice Choir, with whom he travelled extensively over the past few years, and also a great pal to former St Mary’s PP Fr Phil Gaffney who was with him in his final hours.

The details of Peter’s funeral mass will follow shortly.

May he rest in peace.