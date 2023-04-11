Great buzz as life breathed back into Lourdes Recreation Centre

at the open day in the Lourdes Recreation Centre, Yellowbatter were Cllr. James Byrne, Garda Lauren Mulholland, Huberty Murphy of Drogheda United, Deirdre Carmody of LMETB, Mayor Michelle Hall, Paddy McQuillan, Garda Odhran Loughran and Grainne Berrill of the Drogheda Implementation Board.

For decades, the Lourdes Recreation Centre was the beating heart of the community in Yellowbatter and beyond, hosting scores of local groups for Drogheda people of all ages.

In recent years, the centre fell out of usage, due to the challenges of COVID, where the voluntary committee was no longer in a position to continue and the building had been closed since 2020.

But if last week’s open day is anything to go by, it will be a hive of activity during the summer months, and long into the future. A constant stream of visitors all day on Wednesday April 5th either saw the neat and welcoming facility for the first time, or had wonderful memories of former glories raised once more.

Mayor of Drogheda Michelle Hall was on hand to re-launch the centre, which is now under the auspices of the Drogheda Implementation Board and Louth Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) where grant funding has been supplied to improve the facilities.

"Thank you to everyone who came to our Community Morning in the Lourdes Community & Recreation Centre (Boys Club) in Yellowbatter last Wednesday. It was brilliant to see a bit of buzz and life in the building again,” said co-ordinator Grainne Berrill. “Special thanks to Eustace School of Irish Dance, Drogheda Red Cross Branch and the Pearse Park/Yellowbatter Bowls Club for putting on demos on the day”.

The building is currently available for community groups to hire – email lcr@lmetb.ie to see what slots are available.