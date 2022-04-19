Grandmother Collette runs her 800th marathon and has no plans to stop

Dundalk’s amazing marathon runner Collette O’Hagan clocked up her 800th marathon at the weekend.

The grandmother completed the milestone marathon in London on Saturday April 16th as part of her 12 marathons in 12 days challenge to raise funds for the North Louth Hospice.

Last month she ran over 120 miles in 48 hours in Omagj as part of her fund-raising efforts before embarking on the gruelling 12 marathons in 12 days on the Thames pathway in London starting on April 9th. She is due to finish the last marathon today (Wednesday).

"The donations are coming in very well and I am very grateful for that,” she said.

“It’s all for the North Louth Hospice so every donations, no matter how small, is appreciated, I want to thank everyone who donated so far, I have some offline donations to add into the fund.”

The North Louth Hospice is a charity close to her heart as both her husband Larry and grandson Charlie availed of services while undergoing treatment for cancer.

She used her time during lockdown to run 1,000 miles for the hospice, running the roads around Dundalk.

Collette, who is 72, began running at a relatively late stage, encouraged by her husband Larry.

She was quickly hooked on run and started running mini and half-marathons before working her way up to full marathons and endurance events.

She has taken part in marathons around the world and says that it's the sheer enjoyment of running that keeps her going.

Anyone who wants to support her fund-raising efforts for the North Louth Hospice can do so by checking out her page on iDonate.ie