Grammy winner Aimee Mann a big fan of Dundalk band The Mary Wallopers

American singer-songwriter Aimee Mann is a the latest fan of Dundalk band The Mary Wallopers.

The Grammy-award winning artist shared a video of her performing ‘Cod Liver Oil and Orange Juice’ in Los Angeles on her Instagram account this week, describing it as “our tribute to The Mary Wallopers.

"Ye are legends”, the band comment to which she replied “No, YE!”

Earlier in the month, she posted a comic strip dedicated to the song which was made popular by Scottish folk singer Hamish Imlach in the 1960s.

Mann, an accomplished artist, shared drawings of the band, saying: ‘"When I was in NY, Ted played me a song by The Mary Wallopers called 'Cod Liver Oil And Orange Juice'," the comic reads. "It sounds like a traditional Irish song but it's actually a Scottish song from the 60s. I'm obsessed with it. Apparently cod liver oil and orange juice was what expectant mothers were given back then. So there's this undercurrent of tragedy mixed with a maudlin humour, plus lots of Scottish dialect.”

"The interest deepens when you realise that Ron Clark and Carl McDougall, the writers, wrote it after hearing one too many versions of 'Virgin Mary Had A Little Baby' on the folk circuit," she continues. "So there's a feeling of a bit of 'fuck you' to organised religion as they tell this story of a tawdry sexual encounter in a tenement basement. The Mary Wallopers' singer has a keening quality that sounds like poverty, booze and bad decisions. When you don't have a lot of choices, your choices usually aren't great..

The song, written by Ron Clark and Carl MacDougall, features on The Mary Wallopers’ eponymous debut album released in October.

To see Mann’s comic strip dedicated to The Mary Wallopers

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnSiMvuSHXc/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=d4b068c8-8b9c-4f85-9ebc-fdad8271ac3c