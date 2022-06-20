Grammy nominee performing at intimate Dundalk Gaol event

The Oriel Centre and Craobh Dhun Dealgan CCÉ present an intimate evening with Iarla Ó' Lionáird and Ryan Molloy on Tuesday next June 28th at Dundalk Gaol.

The Oriel Centre Dundalk Gaol in conjunction with Comhaltas Craobh Dhún Dealgan present an intimate evening with Iarla Ó' Lionáird & Ryan Molloy on Tues 28th June at The Oriel Centre Dundalk Gaol.

Renowned two-time Grammy nominee Iarla Ó Lionáird and international pianist Ryan Molloy will be leading the unique performance for a Dundalk audience.

Iarla Ó Lionáird has carved a long and unique career in music both internationally and in Ireland. From his iconic early recording of the vision song “Aisling Gheal” as a young boy to his ground breaking recordings with Dublin's Crash Ensemble and New York’s Alarm Will Sound, he has shown a breadth of artistic ambition that sets him apart in the Irish Music fraternity.

He’s a child of traditional music, born and bred in Cúil Aodha, in the belly of the West Cork Gaeltacht, with Seán Ó Riada a neighbour and indisputable early influence. His great aunt, the traditional singer Elizabeth Cronin, had forged a reputation for rich interpretation before him, paving the way for the young Ó Lionáird to still audiences with his plaintive, textured voice at Mass, and later, in parlours, front rooms, snugs, town halls and concert halls. The truth is, it’s the individual sonic qualities of Iarla Ó Lionáird’s voice that define him. That voice, with all its midnight depth and soaring breadth, transcends anything that might box or classify him as one thing or another.

A twice Grammy nominated artist, Ó Lionáird has worked with a stellar cast of composers internationally including Donnacha Dennehy, Dan Trueman, Kate Moore, Nico Muhly, Linda Buckley, Gavin Bryars and David Lang and he has performed and recorded with such luminaries as Peter Gabriel, Nick Cave, Robert Plant and Sinead O'Connor. His unique singing style has carried him to stages and concert halls all over the world, from New York's Carnegie Hall to the Sydney Opera House and beyond. He has performed as soloist with the concert and symphony orchestras including the Ulster Orchestra, The National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Centre, USA, The Irish National Symphony Orchestra and the RTE Concert Orchestra. Also an accomplished broadcaster, O’ Lionaird’s recent Radio Series “Vocal Chords” on the mysteries of the human voice, for Ireland’s National Classical Music Broadcaster, RTE Lyric FM, won both Gold and Silver Awards at the “New York Radio Festival” 2016/2018

His own voice has graced the silver screen also, with film credits extending from "The Gangs of New York" to "Hotel Rwanda" and most recently as featured singer in the film “Brooklyn” starring Saoirse Ronan. He is the vocalist with the critically acclaimed Irish American band "The Gloaming."

As a composer and performer, Ryan Molloy’s work has been performed to international audiences on four continents for over fifteen years, including major concert venues such as Lucerne Hall, KKL (Switzerland), Kölner Philharmonie (Germany), National Concert Hall (Ireland), Holywell Music Room (England) and Ulster Hall (N. Ireland).

A New Compositional Approach’ under the supervision of Dr Simon Mawhinney and Prof. Piers Hellawell. Ryan’s compositional work has won numerous prizes and has been broadcast both nationally and internationally on BBC Radio 3 and Radio Ulster, RTÉ Lyric FM, Radio 1 and Ráidió na Gaeltachta as well as on BBC 2, UTV and BBC World. Most recently, Ryan received a major commission from RTÉ Lyric FM for a new harp concerto, Gealán, as past of their 20th birthday celebrations.

Several of Ryan’s works have been chosen to represent Ireland by the International Society for Contemporary Music, including the forthcoming ISCM 2020 World New Music Day in Auckland, New Zealand, and previously at the ISCM Musicarama in Hong Kong in 2015 and at the ISCM World New Music Day in Vancouver in 2017. From 2012 to 2014, Ryan’s compositional work was supported by a BBC Performing Arts Fund Fellowship in association with Moving on Music.

ADMISSION FREE – But advance booking is essential. Doors at 8.00 pm Tickets @ Eventbrite - https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/special-performance-iarla-o-lionaird-ryan-molloy-tickets For further info events@orielcentre.ie |0429328887.