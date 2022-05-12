Grammar school granted permission for demolition and new building on campus

Dundalk Grammar School has received the green light for a new building.

The Board of Governors has been granted permission for the development within the curtilage of 4 protected structures: Dundalk Grammar School D151; former Louth Hospital/Infirmary D154; House at Louth County Infirmary D416; Gates, Railings, Walls D427; and Junior School, former Doctor’s House D496.

The development consists of demolition of existing single storey covered shelter and stores; construction of a new two-storey building consisting of reception, lobby, meeting rooms, offices and toilets; minor amendments and necessary repairs to existing wall; amendments to proposed car parking as previously granted permission under ref. no. 12520055 and extension of duration ref. no. 1816 to include the provision of 2 additional parking spaces; and all associated site works, at Dundalk Grammar School, The Crescent, Ardee Road, Dundalk.

Colm Duff has been granted permission for the demolition of an existing single storey dwelling and the construction of 4 two-storey three- and four-bed terraced dwellings with all connections to public services and all associated site works, at Richard Taaffe’s Holding, Louth Village.

Significant further information received on 5 April 2022 which includes a revised site layout including the reduction in number of units, increase of floor area of the proposed dwellings, re-configure the parking arrangement, removal of the side alley, provision of a site cross section, EV charging points, revised sighline drawings and other details.

Retention permission has been granted to A Murphy for an unauthorised two-storey extension to the rear of an existing two-storey terraced house and all associated siteworks, at 14 Mary Street South.

This property is located within an ACA (Architectural Conservation Area).

Martin McKeown has been granted permission for a new single storey ‘log cabin’ style structure (17.5m2) and associated decking area located at rear of the property ‘Glenariff’, Upper Faughart, Mountpleasant, Dundalk.