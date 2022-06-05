Grammar ‘Raise the Roof’ with annual talent show

Dundalk Grammar School student council hosted the 2022 Talent Show, with the theme 'Raise The Roof.

Given the circumstances over the last few years, the event took on an even greater importance as the school brought young talent back to the stage.

Nonetheless, a celebratory mood was almost tangible among those in the audience and backstage. Students from across Dundalk Grammar were encouraged to take part, performing whatever their talent was.

Commenting on the theme, a member of the school council said “With the slogan ‘Raise The Roof’, we invite people to come together, our different identities and cultures, to celebrate each other’s talents and music.”

One of the judges for the night was Dundalk FM's producer Marissa Lucchesi, who brought her extensive expertise from the radio, music, and broadcasting industry to those contestants taking part and to the audience.

A congratulations goes to all who took part, as well as the Winner Alex Gormley and Runner up Ronan O’Reilly.