Government ‘not taking homeless crisis seriously’ claims Louth TD

The Government is not taking the homeless crisis seriously Sinn Féin TD for Louth, Ruairí Ó Murchú has stated, as he called for an emergency response to tackle the problem.

“‘Last month, the total number of people in the Department of Housing-funded emergency accommodation in Louth, Monaghan and Cavan was 153, including 44 children,” he said, noting that the figure for Louth accounted for 135 people out of the 153.

‘In addition, we are seeing rising homelessness among the over 65s, and last month there were seven accessing local authority services in Louth, Monaghan and Cavan. ‘We know the true figure will be much higher, as the statistics don’t capture everyone experiencing homelessness. “Rising levels of homelessness is the direct result of government’s failure to put in place an emergency response to what continues to be an ever-growing humanitarian crisis.Sinn Féin have been urging the Minister for Housing to put in place an emergency response for over a year now. He said that such a response would include changes in planning and procurement powers to deliver additional social and affordable housing using modular building technologies and vacant properties; increasing and accelerating the social and cost rental tenant-in-situ scheme; and crucially restoring the ban on no fault evictions until the number of adults and children in emergency accommodation start to fall.

"This government is not taking this homeless crisis seriously. No Minister in modern times has presided over such a high and ever rising level of adult and child homelessness. It is clear they do not have the political will to tackle this crisis and both reduce and end long-term homelessness.

‘People in Louth will continue to be made homelessness until this government finally shows the urgency that is needed to get to grips with this crisis’.