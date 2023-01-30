Gormanston Park welcomes Ukrainian ambassador to service

Cathaoirleach Nick Killian of Meath County Council extended a warm welcome to the people from Ukraine to have been forced to flee to Ireland for safety.

It was an international day of commemoration and community on Friday January 27th, as the directors and management team of Gormanston Park welcomed a local delegation for their multi-denominational Ecumenical service.

The mass was held on a day almost 12 months after the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict, something General Manager David Cahill spoke of in his introductory welcome, but urging people to be positive.

“Don’t think of this day as a day not of sorrow, but of celebration: of life, community and humanity,” said Mr Cahill. “As Irish citizens, as European citizens; to help our Ukrainian neighbours who have chosen to make Ireland their home in their time of need”.

The service was curated by Father Vasyl Kornitsky, Ukrainian Orthodox Priest, with both Irish and Ukrainian hymns sung by the LMETB choir.

Afterwards, the Meath County Council Cathaoirleach Cnr. Nick Killian, and the Ukrainian Ambassador Larysa Gerasko, both gave emotional speeches with Meath County Council’s continued support, and Ukrainian appreciation, being the central themes.

The service was attended by almost three hundred people comprising of Ukrainian guests, local community leaders, and representatives from Gormanston Community Association, HSE, LMETB, Meath County Council, the Gardai & Meath Partnership, in appreciation of their continued support in the last 12 months.