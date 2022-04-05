‘Gorillas in Roden Place’ Bwindi Uganda art exhibition

Sonia McKeown with a painting which will be on display during the 'Gorilla in Roden Place' Art Exhibition in An Táin Arts Centre, 11th-15th April. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Dundalk Youth Centre are set to unveil a new and unique exhibition of art works created by young people from the Bwindi region of Uganda.

Through local contacts young people from Louth Comhairle na nOg in Dundalk have established contacts with the youth group in Uganda and are sharing their experiences of life growing up in both areas. Working closely with the An Táin Arts Centre the exhibition will take place in the Basement Gallery from the 11th to the 15th April.

Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park in Uganda is an ancient, montane and lowland forest. The region was named a UNESCO World Heritage site because of the large number of endangered species that call it home.

The nature reserve contains one of the largest populations of Gorillas in Africa. However, the young people living near the Reserve have very little in terms of facilities and services and those that cannot go to school often end up in trouble for poaching and stealing. The project in Bwindi tries to tackle this by providing an arts programme which teaches the young people painting and sculpture skills and allows them to generate a small amount of extra income from selling their art pieces to tourists.

The young people in Dundalk wanted to do something to help raise some funds for the art project in Bwindi and to that end they have decided to hold an exhibition ‘Gorillas in Roden Place’ which will contain over 40 unique pieces of art created by the young people in Uganda. All pieces will be available for purchase during the exhibition and all funds will go directly to the young people in Bwindi to purchase materials and to help with their education.

Honorary Consul of Uganda to Ireland Dr. Sylvia Katete Gavigan will formally launch the exhibition on Tuesday the 12th April at 7.30pm in the Basement Gallery. All are welcome.

For more information on the project, contact Dundalk Youth Centre on 042-9329532.