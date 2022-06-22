Good news for local optician services as HSE confirm new appointment

“This is a very welcome development and I look forward to the service that locals are entitled to expect being restored.”

Deputy Ged Nash has welcomed confirmation from the HSE that a new Orthoptimist and Optometrist will be appointed shortly to the local service.

He said, “There are very serious waiting lists for eye care in the area and this is especially impacting on children and young people.

“I have been campaigning on behalf of local families to have this issue addressed and I am delighted that the HSE has confirmed to me that the local eye clinic will soon have its full staffing complement restored.

“The HSE has confirmed to me in writing that ‘the appointment of an Orthoptist has been agreed from 4th July 2022 and the appointment of an Optometrist is being progressed with an appointment expected in Q3, 2022.’

