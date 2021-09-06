Golden duo are flag bearers at Paralympics closing ceremony

Double gold medallists Eve McCrystal and Katie – George Dunlevy had the huge honour of being flag bearers for the Irish Paralympic team at the closing ceremony in Tokyo on Sunday night.

The golden duo proudly waved the flag for Team Ireland as the historic games drew to a close.

Eve spoke of the ‘amazing’ opportunity as she shard some of her thoughts about their experiences over the last few weeks. “I am still trying to get my head around what happened over the last few weeks here in Tokyo. I am heading home and I can't wait to see my two girls!”

Taking to her Facebook page, she said: “I would just like to say a huge thank you to everyone at home who has sent me messages and I believe my brother was also very busy! We have never had coverage like this before so I am very thankful to @rtesport and all media/news articles for all the work they have done in showing all of you the unbelievable work of each athlete during the Paralympic Games.”

She added: “To top it all off myself and Katie got to be flag bearers to end what was an amazing games for us. I hope our achievements have inspired a few people out there and maybe, just maybe. there is a blind/partially sighted girl/boy that will see this and think this could be me. Because it can."

“Also from a able bodied prospective in para sport every day I'm humbled by these athletes and it was and is a great honour for me to pilot that tandem and represent our country.”

Tributes have flowed in for the triple medal winning duo, with a special message from An Garda Siochana for serving Garda, Eve, who is stationed in Ardee, and her tandem partner.

“Congratulations to Katie George Dunlevey and Garda Eve McCrystal on an unbelievable Tokyo Paralympics campaign. Two gold medals and one silver medal is an amazing result for these two amazing cyclists building on previous Paralympics, World and European championship successes. Their dedication, professionalism and preparation – which was not helped by the Covid restrictions – is second to none and of the highest level possible with unbelievable personal sacrifices along the way. Within the greater cycling family of Cycling Ireland and all associated with, it is well known that they have provided unbelievable joy and pride to watch and to follow their every move. They are unbelievable role models and shining examples to a huge audience. They deserve all the many praises and accolades bestowed on them.”