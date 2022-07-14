Gold and Silver medals for Team Éire Dance World Cup 2022

Four local dancers travelled to San Sebastian, Spain to compete with Team Éire in the Dance World Cup 2022. The four students, all from Kidkast Theatre School, danced alongside dancers from Dublin, Kildare, and Kerry.

Dancers from all over Ireland auditioned to be part of Team Ireland for the World Championships in Germany last November, but unfortunately due to COVID restrictions, this event was cancelled at the last minute.

Team Leader, and IDO President Dr. Trish Melton from Kerry Tap Ensemble submitted the dancers through video qualifying rounds and over 30 Irish entries were selected for the Finals in San Sebastian this summer, with one group piece awarded the highest scoring entry in the qualifying rounds. In all 13 dancers were part of the team, with four hailing from Drogheda.

Dancers were outstanding in the Tap section, with Dancer Katarina Roberts from Kerry attaining Gold for Ireland, a proud an emotional moment with Team Éire onstage for our National Anthem.

Local Dancer Oisin Dunne was part of the Senior small group who were awarded 2nd place and silver medals for Ireland. In addition, Oisin placed 4th in Duo and 8th in solo. Asha Kiernan Woods and Isobel Murtagh placed 8th in Duo, with their groups placing 7th & 11th with Saoirse Dunne also part of the group placing 7th. An amazing achievement on the world stage.

The dancers trained via Zoom several times per week over the past 15 months, with several trips to Tralee for team training with Dr. Trish and Kerry Tap Ensemble. Hard work definitely paid off with the fantastic results from the team.

All four dancers continue their training with Kidkast Theatre School, while Oisin having completed a year of full-time dance training in Inchicore College, will be going to the UK to train on the degree course in the prestigious Performers College in Essex this September.