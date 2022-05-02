Go where all the Cul kids go this summer when it comes to camps!

Kellogg and the GAA have announced the return of the most hotly anticipated summer camp, Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps!

The camps are anticipating an extra level of excitement this year with numbers back at full capacity across the country following COVID restrictions. Camps will kick off on Monday, June 27th and will run up to August 26th. GAA clubs across the country are set to be a hive of activity this summer with bookings for participants aged 6-13 now open.

As in previous years, the Assisted Needs Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps are back this summer, providing a calmer environment for those who need it with the same level of fun.

“Kellogg is very proud to be involved in a partnership which involves children taking part in outdoor exercise where fun is at the core. Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps are in all four corners of the country throughout the summer,” said Sarah Ferguson, Kellogg Ireland General Manager.

“We are very proud of the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps and the incredible work that goes on in every GAA club across the country and around the world,” added GAA Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy.”We look forward to welcoming thousands of children to an action-packed and fun-filled week during the summer. The emphasis is on ​having fun in a safe environment, and we showed over the past number of years that we can do this very effectively. We want to build ​​​​further on this to ensure the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps are a summer highlight!

For more information on the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps visit www.gaa.ie/kelloggsculcamps.