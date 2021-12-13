Louth

Glorious past: silver jubilee book from Old Drogheda Society

Bumper edition would be make ideal Christmas gift

Richard and Mariah Cooney at the Old Drogheda Society book launch on Sunday. Expand
Peter O&rsquo;Leary and Emmet Doran at the book launch. Expand
Donnacha MacRaghnaill, Betty Quinn and Alan Lynch at the book launch by the Old Drogheda Society. Expand
Eddie Flemming and Louis Turley at the Old Drogheda Society book launch on Sunday. Expand
John McCullen speaking at the launch of the 25th Old Drogheda Society journal. Expand
Leo Greene picking up a copy of the ODS journal at Millmount on Sunday. Expand
Noel Bailey, Shane Heeney and Maeve Nic Raghnaill at the launch of the latest ODS journal. Expand

Richard and Mariah Cooney at the Old Drogheda Society book launch on Sunday.

Peter O&rsquo;Leary and Emmet Doran at the book launch.

Donnacha MacRaghnaill, Betty Quinn and Alan Lynch at the book launch by the Old Drogheda Society.

Eddie Flemming and Louis Turley at the Old Drogheda Society book launch on Sunday.

John McCullen speaking at the launch of the 25th Old Drogheda Society journal.

Leo Greene picking up a copy of the ODS journal at Millmount on Sunday.

Noel Bailey, Shane Heeney and Maeve Nic Raghnaill at the launch of the latest ODS journal.

Alison Comyn

There could have been no more fitting location for the launch of this year’s bumper silver jubilee edition of the Old Drogheda Society (ODS) journal than in the shadow of Millmount in crisp winter sunshine.

Held outdoors for health and safety reasons, a small but hardy band gathered to see this very special edition hit the shelves just in time for a wonderful Christmas gift for locals and visitors alike.

