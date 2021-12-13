Glorious past: silver jubilee book from Old Drogheda Society

There could have been no more fitting location for the launch of this year’s bumper silver jubilee edition of the Old Drogheda Society (ODS) journal than in the shadow of Millmount in crisp winter sunshine.

Held outdoors for health and safety reasons, a small but hardy band gathered to see this very special edition hit the shelves just in time for a wonderful Christmas gift for locals and visitors alike.

The book contains 33 articles covering the Drogheda and District, spanning 800 years and has taken two years to assemble.

Personalities covered include monks, nuns, priests, politicians, shopkeepers, rebels, poets artists, writers, nurses, gardai, school children, tradespeople and the down and outs.

"This has indeed been a labour of love, and we are delighted to see it come to fruition after a very difficult few years,’ says President and book editor John McCullen. “The original idea was to have 25 stories but we received such a tremendous response, we increased it to over 30 fascinating articles, we know people far and wide will enjoy.”

The book is a wealth of local history and stories, told with passion and great research.

"It covers a period of several hundred years, from the foundation of the Poor House of St John in 1496, to the Archeological Dig in Beamore in 2021, and the unique Waterloo Exhibition currently in Millmount,” explains Chairperson of the ODS Alan Garry. “Sadly two appreciations are also included in recognition of extraordinary men who made immense contributions to the society and town; founder member Sean Corcoran and former chairman Malachy McCloskey.”

Lying between the pages are vivid depictions of the street landscapes and business of Drogheda of yesteryear, as well as gripping tales of daring do, one from my own grandfather Garda Detective Michael Comyn, who won the Gold Scott Medal for Bravery chasing down an armed robber in 1943. His pocket watch saved him from what could have been a fatal shot, and the research for this was an incredible romp through my own past.

Drogheda’s rich port history is marked with Des Grant chronicling local Naval Heroes, and Tom Winter looking at Drogheda’s Beloved Ships, and of course, no journal would be complete without the expert knowledge of community historian Brendan Matthews in a number of articles.

Founded in 1964, the ODS is one of the most successful and active in the country, with a membership of over 500 and a busy schedule of activities and events.

The committee is constantly revitalised with youth, many of whom are related to founding members carrying on familial passion for local history.

John McCullen was joined on the editorial team by Maura Mullen, Ben Kelly Moloney and Gina Petrea, and the layout and design for the glossy offering was by James Coogan.

Special thanks also go to Kevin Brogan and Grace, Dermot, Colm, Fiona, Hannah and Alex McCullen for copying, typing and proofing the articles during lockdowns and beyond.

Copies of the journal will be on sale on the day at €25 each or €40 for two. Copies may be obtained at Millmount Museum and at the Tholsel Tourist Office, McCabes of Duleek Street or from members of the ODS committee.