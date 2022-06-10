Global gourmet gathering: ‘Taste of All Nations’ back in Barbican

The diverse culture of Drogheda is celebrated at Taste of All Nations.

Flavours from many countries will be available to sample at Taste of All Nations.

The vibrancy and diversity of Drogheda will be celebrated once more at the annual Taste of All Nations event, which returns live once more after a two year absence.

The event, which showcases the cultural talents of many nationalities in the town, was held online in 2020 and 2021, but now makes a welcome return to the Barbican Centre on Saturday June 18th from 11.30am to 8pm.

The event is organised by Hands4Unity, which is a non profit organisation which brings people of different nationalities together in supporting community participation and integration.

The aim of the group is to help new communities integrate into life in Drogheda, and to allow all the communities, new and Irish, to live together in harmony.

"Some people who come to live in Drogheda can end up isolated or cut off from the rest of the community, often through no fault of their own," explains co-ordinator Ejiro Ohare, who is Nigerian and moved to Drogheda almost 30 years ago to work with the Medical Missionaries of Mary,

'We can provide support, and advice on healthcare, education and social needs. What we would really like to do next is to go into some of the schools, and bring the Irish and non-national youths together to mingle and find out more about each other's cultures.'

The purpose of “Taste of all Nations” is to bring all the different nationalities living in Drogheda together to celebrate each other’s uniqueness with food, music and dance while also raising funds for local community causes.

"In our last event, we raised €500 for Drogheda and District Support of Older People,” adds Ejiro.”This year we will be raising funds for the local community group 'Drogheda Crisis Centre for Ukrianians'.

The entry fee for adults is €5 and children go in free. Expect Indian, African, Phillipine, Lithuanian, Spanish and Irish dancing, as well as acts from Ukraine and other nations, with food to match.

There is even a special guest from Canada who will showcase Traditional Urhobo Dance.

Visitors will pay a small fee at each stall to sample the delicious food. It is on from 11.30am to 8pm in the Barbican Centre, William Street on Saturday June 18th.