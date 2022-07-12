Global company Yapstone celebrates a decade in Drogheda

Global payments giant Yapstone marked a milestone event on Monday as it celebrated its tenth anniversary with its headquarters in Drogheda.

The CEO of the American corporation based in Mell was joined by IDA chiefs, Louth County Council and Drogheda Chamber officials, as well as Mayor of Drogheda Michelle Hall and local TD Fergus O’Dowd to celebrate a decade of confidence in the town.

"It is a beautiful area and the talent pool in Drogheda and close-by is fantastic, so we have maintained a commitment to the community and the support of the IDA, the local chamber and the Drogheda people has been amazing,” said Yaptone CEO Frank Mastrangelo, on a flying visit from the United States.

“We are a very employee-focussed group and team, and we would never want to move them unnecessarily so have just moved to larger premises within the town when we expand, and Drogheda is fantastic; it’s faster from the airport to the city, the talent pool is amazing, with a great quality if life.”

When the toll at the M1 in Drogheda was pointed out to the American visitor, he said he was not aware of it, but barriers are never attractive to investors.

"Anything that creates a barrier, one might look at, but I’m sure the toll money is flowing somewhere useful,” he responded. “The fewer barriers, the less friction, and If it is the only town that has to pay, that does seem like something that should be looked at.”

Mayor of Drogheda Michelle Hall took the opportunity to thank Yapstone for its confidence and commitment, and said the company is a good news story for Ireland, and not just for Drogheda.

"The company is a great advocate for the potential of other foreign direct investment companies to grow their business in Drogheda, and with our ‘can-do attitude’, excellent infrastructure, culture of entrepreneurship and a highly-educated and productive labour force, Drogheda is well-placed to offer excellent opportunities to businesses,” said Mayor Hall. “I hope you will spread the word that Drogheda is open and ready for business, and I look forward to seeing Yapstone grow even more over the next 10 years.”

Established in San Francisco, the Drogheda offices serve as Yapstone's international HQ and is home to a range of departments that support their global customer base, from engineering and marketing to customer operations and product development.

Yapstone began life in Drogheda with a small unit in Millmount with five or six people in 2012.

Continued expansion over the years saw a move to the Mill Enterprise Centre in 2014, before a spell in the Boyne Business Park, before settling in its current location at Mellview House, with spectacular views over the Boyne Valley, six years ago, with 71 employees and 300 worldwide.

"Yapstone is a very important local employer providing a wide range of employment opportunities in the north east, which as we know is centrally located along the north south economic corridor,” said Deputy Fergus O’Dowd. “We do need more investment, like the 39 acres purchased by the IDA not too far from here, and I have spoken to the Tanaiste about further investment for the region, and he is committed to making Drogheda a centre of excellence.”

Maeve McConnon, Head of Department in IDA Ireland's International Financial Services Division, says FDA is a competitive market, and the IDA works hard to make sure contacts are being made to invest in all regions of the country.

"At times there can be a move to city locations, particularly with financial services, so it is a big challenge to get companies to think beyond a city,” she says. “Companies look at the opportunities, the skill set in the area, the appropriate office space is available, and the critical infrastructure is in place before the businesses can come in.”