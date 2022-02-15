Give me shelter: DAR appeals for help in finding a new home

There isn't enough room for all their animals in the current home.

They’ve been finding homes for sick, lost and abandoned animals in the North East for 25 years, but now Drogheda Animal Rescue (DAR) is searching for a new home of their own.

Since 2009, DAR has been renting a property in Scholes Lane, Drogheda to house cats and kittens. In many ways, the location has served DAR well as visitors can easily walk to Scholes Lane from the town centre and the courtyard has been ideal for holding summer bake and plant sales to raise much needed funds.

But with the increasing number of cats coming into the care of DAR, the current situation at Scholes Lanes is simply not tenable due to lack of adequate space, no heating and no hot water.

“In the colder months, portable electric oil heaters are used but these are very costly to operate. Space is very tight especially if there are more than two volunteers working in the centre at once,” explains volunteer Lisa.

"One of the key things that any rescue centre should have is an isolation room for ill animals that may have contagious diseases and need to be separated from the rest of the animals. Unfortunately, DAR has had to convert one of the small toilets into an isolation room, and it can only house one sick cat at a time making it very cumbersome to manage”.

DAR is a registered, non-profit charity run solely by volunteers, and has recently been advised that the Scholes Lane premises will be put up for sale and there is no guarantee that the new owner will renew the lease.

The new owner will honour the terms and conditions of the existing lease, but DAR fears that the six-month notice to leave the premises will be invoked, and that could potentially leave Drogheda Animal Rescue without a place to house its vulnerable cats and kittens - in other words, DAR will be homeless!

‘We really do wish we could offer more space for the cats rather than keeping them confined to small and cramped cages, but we do not have a choice. It is heart-breaking and can be demoralising for us to see this on a daily basis,’ adds Lisa. “The centre has also been the target of vandalism and break-ins, and volunteers need to be extra vigilant at night as the adjacent car park has had numerous break-ins of parked vehicles”.

So, DAR is on the lookout for new premises, either for a long-term lease or for purchase, that will allow the housing of animals in its care - mainly of the feline persuasion.

DAR will require basic services such as sewage, water, and electricity, and an adequate off-street car parking area. Ideally, DAR would like to remain within the Drogheda town limits but now are considering going further afield.

Labour TD Ged Nash in Drogheda has been assisting DAR with searching for new premises through the Louth County Council,

“I have been working closely with the Drogheda Animal Rescue Centre to try to identify an appropriate site for the group to continue and potentially expand their invaluable service, but Louth County Council does not have any suitable serviced or serviceable sites in its ownership, and Meath County Council have been asked to consider if any space is available in the Meath County Council area and within close proximity to Drogheda,” says Deputy Nash.

“I have also reached out to some landowners and developers in the area but our efforts to date have come to nought.”

Sadly, despite intervention, nothing has materialised to date, so the volunteers are putting out an appeal.

"If you own property that is available for lease or sale in the Drogheda or adjacent Co Meath areas, please contact DAR.” adds Lisa.

Contact – Post: Drogheda Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 159, Drogheda, Co Louth. Email: admin@dar.ie. Phone: 041 983 2418 or visit the Facebook Page – Drogheda Animal Rescue