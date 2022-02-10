Louth

Getting the bands back together again...after all these years!

Tom Anderson leads his band. Photo: Gillian McEnteggart. Far Far Away Photography. Expand
Local six-piece outfit Temple Annie take to the stage for the first time at Bagfull of Songs. Expand

Alison Comyn

While some bands have been able to play the odd gig here and there throughout the pandemic, one of Drogheda’s most enduring and popular events is making a comeback after a long two-year hiatus.

Bagfull of Songs is making a welcome return to Sarsfield’s on the Chord Road, on Friday February 11th and organiser Tom Anderson couldn’t be more excited.

