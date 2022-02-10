Getting the bands back together again...after all these years!

While some bands have been able to play the odd gig here and there throughout the pandemic, one of Drogheda’s most enduring and popular events is making a comeback after a long two-year hiatus.

Bagfull of Songs is making a welcome return to Sarsfield’s on the Chord Road, on Friday February 11th and organiser Tom Anderson couldn’t be more excited.

"Bands have been one of the last to come back, bar a short time or when people played behind closed doors, so we are all dying to get back into the swing of things,” says Tom, who started Bagfull of Songs 20 years ago this year. “There were so many times when we would have been brought to the point of returning, and then it was stopped, so it was a very frustrating times for musicians.”

He said it wasn't just the bands who were unsure what to do, the venues were having a tough time as well.

"The bars didn’t know what to do, so you can understand if they didn’t want to take a risk, or pay bar staff or advertise, if something was going to be cancelled at short notice,” he says. “We didn’t want to go down the route of online gigs, as it just doesn’t have the same atmosphere as having a live audience.”

Tom began Bagfull of Songs in 2002, and their first home was in the Admirals in Shop Street.

"I started Bagfull so that up and coming bands would have a place to play, or do a first gig,” explains Tom, a talented guitarist and vocalist with his own self-titled band. “Our philosophy has always been to come down and play one song in front of an audience, and if it goes down well, come back next week and play a few more. It’s sort of like an organised open mic session!”

He says the gigs have always been free and the events have always been run on a shoestring!

"We’ve had some great success stories over the years – look at Fuzz Gigolo who started with us – and I’ve seen a lot come and go,” he adds. “The pandemic was so hard for musicians, and some fell by the wayside because of it, but we are really looking forward to getting back to business, and welcoming people back to the back lounge at Sarsfields.”

And they are back with a bang and a stellar line up which includes bands, Temple Annie and Tom Anderson Band.

Following a two year absence. the night is guaranteed to get everyone up on their feet and revelling in the joy of live music once again.

Almost two years in the making, local six-piece outfit Temple Annie take to the stage for the first time with some familiar faces making a return to the gigging scene.

The original quartet of Ciara Callaghan, Geoff Fay, Amanda Maples and Ants Kierans are joined by Gavan Kierans and Jack White (both of 1980s would-be contenders Dorian Mood) who provide a bit of added colour (albeit grey) to the proceedings.

Boasting a heady mixture of superbly crafted songs and deliciously-toned vocals courtesy of main song-writers Callaghan (vocals, guitar) and Maples (percussion, vocals), Fay’s searing guitar is complimented by White’s keyboards and topped off with the dynamic and driving rhythms of Ants Kierans (drums) and Gavan Kierans (bass guitar).

Channelling diverse influences from as varied a sphere as Stevie Nicks/Fleetwood Mac to Bowie, Beatles and Bacharach, this looks like a debut not to be missed.

The Tom Anderson Band features the main man himself on lead vocals and guitar, with Gavin McDonnell, Baz Molloy, Ken Brown and Frank Madden completing the line up. Expect some rockin tunes from the greats, Led Zeppelin, Neil Young, Bowie, Cream etc al, with a few of Toms classic originals thrown in.

Kick off at 9pm in Sarsfield’s back lounge, with free admission.