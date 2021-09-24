Get your vintage vehicle out for Mark Hoey’s memorial run

A VINTAGE run is being organised by the friends and family of local man Mark Hoey who died suddenly at his home of a brain haemorrhage on 10th February 2020 at the age of just 21. His love in life was farm machinery and he drove tractors from when he left school.

Now a fundraising tractor run will take place in his memory on Sunday September 26th and everyone is welcome to come along and support the event.

Organsiers want old tractors, cars, bikes and any other vintage item to take part, going from Drummonds Agri at Townrath to Keogh’s pub in Ballymakenny, via Beaulieu Cross, Termonfeckin, Clogherhead, Grangebellew, Dunleer, Monasterboice, Cockle Road and Ballymakenny Road. Gather at noon and it’s off at 1pm.

All funds received in support of the event will be donated to the Beaumont Hospital Foundation and used for Brain Haemorrhage Research, including subarachnoid haemorrhage, brain aneurysms and AVMs. As the National Research Centre for Neurosurgery, the research conducted in this area of crucial to improving patient care for neurosurgical patients treated in Beaumont.

They hope to raise thousands for the service.

For more information, contact Paddy Smyth at 0876790636. Entry fee is €30 and includes food and a raffle.

Donations via: https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11414018_in-memory-of-mark-hoey--hoeyzer-.html.

There is a major raffle on the day and people are urged to come along, enjoy the event and then be in with the chance to win some superb prizes.

The list includes 32” smart TV from Briscoe’s, dinner and B&B in the Crowne Plaza, Dundalk, a €175 gift voucher from Scholars townhouse hotel, a racing experience at Dundalk Stadium, a family pass for Tayto Park, a valet and extras from Smith’s garage, North Road, a coffee machine from Lallys of Dundalk, O Ciobrains Supervalu, Swords, hamper, a €50 voucher for XL Tenure stores and a napsack sprayer from Paddy Callans in Ardee.

