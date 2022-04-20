Get your boots on for Peter McVerry Boyne Valley Camino

It’s time to get your hiking boots on for the Peter McVerry Trust Boyne Valley Camino

The annual Boyne Valley Camino in aid of Peter McVerry Trust will take place this Saturday April 23rd. The housing and homeless charity opened its first regional office in Drogheda in September 2018 and is active in Louth, Cavan and Monaghan.

The 25km looped walk will take walkers through the heart of Boyne Valley. Leaving Dublin on Saturday morning 23rd of April, participants travel one hour by bus to St. Peter’s Church in Drogheda to take on the history-laden trail. The walk takes approximately five hours to complete, with a lunch stop along the way. On arrival back to Drogheda, participants enjoy a well-earned rest and refreshments before returning to Dublin by bus that evening.

Registration for the Peter McVerry Trust Boyne Valley Camino 2022 is €50 per person, with participants encouraged to raise an additional €100 each. Registration fee includes a participant t-shirt, return bus to Drogheda from Dublin and post-walk refreshments. All funds raised go to Peter McVerry Trust to help support more people experiencing homelessness into a home of their own.

For more information and to register, visit www.pmvtrust.ie/get-involved/events, or for any questions you might have before registering, get in touch at fundraising@pmvtrust.ie or on 01 811 7740.