“Get Freezin’ For A Reason” in support of Special Olympics

Gardai across Co Louth are calling on people from all over Leinster to get “Freezin’ For A Reason” this December by taking part in Special Olympics Ireland’s Polar Plunge, which is proudly supported by Gala Retail.

Superintendent Andrew Watters and local members of An Gardai Siochana were on hand to launch the Clogherhead Polar Plunge with local Drogheda Special Olympics club Athlete Cian Martin.

This exciting fundraising campaign, which will see people from across Ireland “take the plunge” to support Special Olympics Ireland’s athletes, as they prepare for next year’s Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.

Now in its 20th year, Polar Plunge events will take place in four locations nationwide throughout December 2022, In Leinster, people can take the icy dip at Clogherhead RNLI Station, Clogherhead, Co. Louth – Saturday December 10th. Participants can also complete their own Polar Plunge virtually from their own locations.

Funds raised from this year’s Polar Plunge events will help to support Special Olympics Ireland’s club’s and athletes, who have been taking part in Advancement Events in recent months in the hope of being selected as one of only 73 athletes who will represent Team Ireland at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin next June.

“This has been a great year for Special Olympics athletes with the World Summer Games in Berlin 2023 just around the corner,” says Louise Duffy, Leinster Regional Director, Special Olympics Ireland. “After a long break over the last couple of years, we are back training and back to competition. For all of us involved in Special Olympics, the grassroots and everyday activities at local club level are the most important. It is so vital that people with an intellectual disability have an outlet through sport, a way to meet friends, train hard and compete, with support from the local community and club volunteers. We would be delighted if you would consider getting ‘Get Freezin’ for a Reason’ in Clogherhead on the 10th December for Special Olympics Ireland and help us raise the necessary funds that will help support athletes not only in the local area but across the Island of Ireland. “

Special Olympics Ireland is delighted that its long-term charity partner, Gala Retail, have once again kindly sponsored this year’s Polar Plunge events, which are organised in collaboration with The Law Enforcement Torch Run.

“As a proud sponsor of Special Olympics Ireland, Gala Retail is proud to support the Special Olympics Polar Plunge for a second year running,” added CEO of Gala Retail, Gary Desmond.

“This fantastic annual event raises funds to support Special Olympics Clubs across Ireland and will help Special Olympics Team Ireland athletes on their journey to the 2023 World Games in Berlin.”

Those who think they are brave enough to take the Polar Plunge can register at www.specialolympics.ie/polar-plunge.

The staging of this year’s event would not be possible without the Law Enforcement Torch Run, An Gardaí Siochána, Louth County Council, The RNLI, Coastguard, Irish Underwater Search & Rescue Unit, Civil Defence.