Get fit without breaking the bank with Louth Sports Partnership

In these times where there is pressure on household incomes and increased costs of living across the country, it is good to know that there are affordable opportunities to get fit and enjoy physical activities within local communities in Louth.

Louth Local Sports Partnership along with Dundalk Sports Centre, as part of the Sports Unit of Louth County Council, is providing a series of affordable fitness and wellbeing classes/programmes for everyone in the community regardless of age, gender, ability, or experience.

"We want to give as many people as possible opportunities to try out different activities at an affordable rate,” says Barry Casey, Community Sport Development Officer, Louth Local Sports Partnership.

"We are running a host of programmes and our main focus is to give everyone from across the county an opportunity to try out something different and to find something that they enjoy whether you are just starting out on your physical activity journey or are already something of a fitness fanatic. .”

From ‘Couch to 5k’ to Yoga, Dundalk Sports Centre is a one-stop facility for people in Dundalk and surrounding areas who want to take up a new sport or physical activity.

"We’ve got the Couch to 5km programme for people who want to start running, and we are also offering new fitness classes for new mums,” says Barry.

There’s the free ‘men on the move’ programme being offered in conjunction with the HSE, for men aged 35 and over to help them improve their fitness levels and get regular physical activity twice a week for 12 weeks.

The Active Aging classes support older adults to improve their balance, coordination and movement.

Our Mindful Movement class is an inclusion programme for people with intellectual disabilities run in association with Disability Services in Louth. There’s also wheelchair basketball on Friday evenings suitable for children and adults with physical disabilities in association with Irish Wheelchair Association and the North East Thunder Wheelchair Basketball Club.

For children and young teens there is after school basketball and Futsal programmes to teach fundamental skills to improve their basketball and soccer skills, so that they can go on to join a local club if they wish, within the local community.

A new teen sports condition programme aims at supporting 14-17 year olds wanting to get some extra fitness and conditioning.

There is also a new Children’s Developmental Basketball Session on Saturdays in conjunction with the Dundalk Ravens Basketball Club, and adults who enjoy playing basketball and volleyball can go along and play in a non-competitive environment and new players are always welcome.

The Centre also offers a host of other activities from Bootcamps to Yoga and Pilates, and with facilities including a fitness studio, outdoor tennis courts, walking track and all-weather pitch, it’s a wonderful amenity for the people of Dundalk and surrounding areas.

“It is our aim within Louth Sports Unit to help the local community to access affordable opportunities to help improve their physical activity levels and to create sustainable programmes and activities for all,” says Barry.

