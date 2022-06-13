Gerry Adams returns to Dundalk for new book launch

Former Louth TD Gerry Adams will launch his new book in Dundalk on Saturday June 25th

Former Louth TD Gerry Adams will launch his new book ‘Black Mountain and Other Stories’ in Dundalk next week.

The book has been described as a collection of new and selected stories of “politics, of family, of love and of friendship, featuring portraits of Ireland, and especially Belfast, old and new, in times of struggle and in times of peace, showing how our past is always part of our present.”

Cllr. Kevin Meenan, Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District is set to welcome the former Sinn Fein President, who was TD for Louth from 2011 to 2020, back to Dundalk.

“Black Mountain is a book of eleven short stories. It gives an insight into another side of Gerry Adams that rarely makes the headlines. It shows his humour and personality as he tells stories of love and friendship as well as war and politics.”

Black Mountain and Other Stories is Gerry Adams’ 19th published book. He has also published a book of poetry and seven Léargas books in which he writes about well-known republican leaders he has known throughout his life.

Cllr Meenan said “Gerry will be readings short excerpts from the book and there will be a Q & A session as well. Everyone is welcome and I have read the book, you won’t be disappointed.”

The book launch takes place in the museum on Saturday 25th June at 2pm.