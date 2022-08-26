Geraldines GFC seeking to install new floodlights

Geraldines GFC has applied for permission for new floodlighting at McGeough Park.

Plans have been lodged with Louth County Council for the erection of 39 six-metre-high lighting columns and fittings and any associated site development works, at Marlbog Road, Heynestown, Haggardstown, Dundalk.

Meanwhile, Eamonn Gallagher is seeking retention permission for the demolition of the garage at side of existing dwelling and permission for the construction of a new flat roof extension to the side of the existing dwelling along with relocation of side land and gate including all associated site development and boundary works, at 58 Sandy Grove, Blackrock, Dundalk.

Monahill Supermarkets Ltd has applied for permission for the erection of 3 side walls, including a roller shutter and a personnel door to partially enclose the existing canopy over the existing loading bay (granted under planning reference no. 17/645) within the rear / side service yard to the rear of SuperValu, Unit 1, The Fairways Centre, Dubllin Road, Dundalk.

All proposed finishes are to match the existing finishes of the supermarket. The proposed development also provides for all associated elevational changes and site development works.

In a second application in respect of the same premises, Monahill Supermarkets Ltd. is seeking permission for the erection of a new stand-alone prefabricated storage shed (11.6m x 5.6m x 3.4m high) within the rear/side service yard of the existing supermarket.

All proposed finishes are to match the existing finishes of the supermarket. The proposed development also provides for all associated site development works.

Sin City Ltd. is seeking permission to erect new external signage to the front elevation of existing building and also permission for the extension of public take away opening hours and all associated site development works and services, at 3 Park Street, Dundalk.

Permission is being sought by Eoin White for a new dwelling house, effluent treatment system, percolation area and all associated site works, at Glenmore, Riverstown, Dundalk.

Siobhan Little has applied for retention perrmission for a new two-storey extension to side of the house and all associated site works, at No. 7 The Close, Lennonstown Manor, Dundalk.

Killian and Rachel Walsh are seeking permission for demolition of existing side extension and construction of a single-storey extension to the rear of, and a single-storey extension to the side of the existing dwelling, along with external wall insulation to the existing dwelling and all associated site works, at 7 Seafield Road, Blackrock, Dundalk.