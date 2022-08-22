Geraldine McGee returns rare harp to Plunkett family

For decades the esteemed Dundalk music teacher Geraldine McGee was custodian of a special harp which reputedly was played by Joseph Mary Plunkett the night before he joined Padraig Pearse in the GPO for the 1916 Rising.

The harp, made by Joseph Egan, considered by many to be the father of the modern Irish harp, had been given to Geraldine many years ago by Joseph Plunkett, a nephew of the executed leader. It’s believed that there are only 70 of these harps in existence, with most held in museums or institutions.

Earlier this month, Geraldine presented the harp to Seoirse Plunkett, a nephew of Joseph Mary Plunkett, and his daughter Niamh so that it would be returned to the family.

The Plunkett family owned Ballymascanlon House and Geraldine got to know the family, she was at school with some of the daughters in St Vincent’s, while the boys went to the CBS.

Her sister Phyllis, who was nine years older than her, had nursed in France and was asked to be nurse for the Plunkett family who were living in Ballymascanlon House.

The Plunkett family played an important role in Irish politics, and George Count Noble Plunkett was Minister for Foreign Affairs in the first Dáil Éireann in January 1919. He served as a TD from 1918 to 1927.

He was the father of Joseph Mary, George Oliver, known as Seoirse, and John. All three sons were involved in the Easter Rising, with the latter two escaping execution when their death sentences were commuted. Seoirse was released in 1917, fought in the Irish War of Independence and Irish Civil War.. He died in on January 1944 from head injuries sustained in a fall from a horse and trap at Dundalk. The house was subsequently sold and bought by Irene Quinn who opened it as a hotel in 1948 and the Plunkett family moved to Dublin, where they owned several houses.

Read More

Geraldine was given the harp by Seoirse’s son, Joseph Plunkett after he learned that she was looking for a harp for a blind girl who wanted to learn to play the instrument.

She recalls that he arrived down from Dublin in a green 1935 10 horse power Ford open touring car, took out the harp and placed it in her hallway.

He told her her that his mother the Countess had said his uncle Joseph Mary Plunkett had been playing it the night before he joined Padraig Pearse in the 1916 rising.

It turned out that the harp wasn’t suitable for the young girl but Joseph Plunkett told Geraldine to keep it. The harp had no strings and as the cost of sending it to England at the time to get it restrung was prohibitive, Geraldine never got it restrung but kept it safely in her Dublin Road home. She also treasured sheet music given to her by Seoirse’s mother, including a tune composed by Joseph Mary Plunkett.

Geraldine has contributed enormously to the music scene in Dundalk, both as a performer and a teacher. She was a member of the Dundalk Dramatic Society for many years and sang with the Marist Choir. It’s as a singing teacher that she is best remembered, having taught singers such as international opera star Tara Erraught, Ben McAteer, David Martin, Sarah McCourt and Niamh O’Hanlon.

In recent years, Geraldine was keen to get the harp returned to the Plunkett family and with the help of friends, she managed to get in touch with Seoirse Plunkett , son of George Seoirse Plunkett.

Seoirse, who remembered Geraldine giving him sweets as a child in the Ballymacscanlon House, travelled with his daughter Niamh to Dundalk earlier this month

He was delighted to meet with Geraldine and the two swapped stories before he brought the John Egan Harp back to Dublin. While in Dundalk, the Seoirse and Niamh also visited the Plunkett grave in Calvary Cemetery, Ravensdale.