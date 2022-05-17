Ged Nash slams Minister for Education over “endless delays” for LMETB

“In addition, I am concerned at her unwillingness to provide me with overall costings for the project."

Local Labour TD Ged Nash has slammed the ‘endless delays and prevarication’ on the development of a new head office building for the Louth Meath Education &Training Board in Drogheda.

He said, “It has been nine years since I secured this project for Drogheda. The endless delays and prevarication since 2016 are inexcusable.

“Replies from the Minister for Education confirms that a total of €314,000 has already been spent on design fees and other related issues, yet a foundation has yet to be dug at the site next to St. Oliver’s Community College.

The Minister for Education, Norma Foley, in writing stated, “The Deputy will be aware that a number of design issues have arisen with this project, as indicated in previous responses, and that approximately €314k has been spent on costs related to the project including design team fees, planning and statutory consent fees, and surveys for the project. This level of cost is consistent with what would be expected to be spent on a project of this scope and scale at this stage of its development.

“My Department is currently awaiting submission of a revised stage report to reflect the additional floor space being provided. This floor space was added to the project to ensure it meets the needs of LMETB into the future given recent increases in staffing numbers for the ETB. The Deputy might wish to note in that respect that the deployment of staff currently employed by LMETB, whether in its offices in Navan, Dundalk or elsewhere, and including the staff referred to by the Deputy, is determined by the Chief Executive (CE) of the ETB and is carried out in accordance with needs of the relevant scheme(s) and the availability of accommodation. However, it is the position of both the CE of LMETB and the Department that the completion of the headquarters building in Drogheda will facilitate the location of all headquarters staff in that building.

“The aforementioned stage report will also address a number of other issues with the existing proposal, including meeting the requirements of the Climate Action Plan 2021. It is anticipated that this stage submission will be received in the coming weeks and a design meeting will be held shortly thereafter. Subject to any issues arising with this report, it is expected that approval can then be given to proceed with a planning application incorporating these changes. As the project has yet to proceed through the public procurement process, its value is commercially sensitive at this time. Nor is it possible at this stage to give a commencement date for construction.”

Deputy Nash has requested an updated timeline for the commencement of building works at the site designated in 2013 for the new headquarters building for the Louth and Meath Education and Training Board. He has also asked for a written reply requesting “if her attention has been drawn to the fact that €3 million was awarded in 2013 by her Department for the construction of the head office in Drogheda.”

“This has been the only State body HQ building secured for Drogheda in living memory. The 2016 to 2020 government and the present administration have a sin to answer for in allowing the momentum to drop on this project.

“Nobody in government is holding the feet of officials to the fire on this vital project for Drogheda and there must be accountability for this.

“I welcome the progress report I secured this week but I am sceptical at the failure of the Minister to provide me with a timeline for the commencement of building works on the site and the completion of the project.

“In addition, I am concerned at her unwillingness to provide me with overall costings for the project.

“However, what we do know is this. If the project was built when it was first approved by Ruairi Quinn at my request, it would have cost much less to the taxpayer than it will today.”

Furthermore, Deputy Nash has asked the Minister for Education the rationale used by her Department’s building and planning unit to agree to a proposed change to the building plans for the proposed Louth and Meath Education and Training Board head office building in Drogheda from a two-storey to a three-storey building and if she will provide information on the comparative costs between the two-storey and three-storey option.