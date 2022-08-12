Ged Nash pushes Tanaiste to provide supports to Premier Periclase

Labour TD, Ged Nash has written to An Tanaiste, Leo Varadkar, about the worrying plans announced by Premier Periclase to make all staff at its plant in Drogheda redundant.

The consultation with the trades unions concerned commenced late last week.

Deputy Nash, in writing said, “You will be aware that the company exited examinership in late May and only a matter of weeks later has informed its forty plus remaining staff that all jobs at the company are now at risk because of escalating gas prices.

“I am aware of a €55million fund announced by your Department in June to provide support for firms to transition from a reliance on fossil fuels to renewables. This mechanism could potentially be put to good use to provide some support to the Drogheda company to transition away from gas, as the company’s High Court supported rescue plan committed to do.

“The core business of Premier Periclase remains strong and viable and it is important that all avenues are pursued in an effort to keep the firm afloat and to support these good, union jobs.

“At this stage, has any request been made by the company for support via the State’s enterprise agencies, and if so, what supports are the agencies and the Department prepared to provide to this viable firm to stave off potential closure and significant job losses?”

Deputy Nash is awaiting reply.