Gear up for the Boyne Valley Camino in aid of Tredagh Lodge

The Boyne Camino walk in aid of the Tredagh Lodge Alzheimer Day Care centre takes place on July 2nd. The annual event is always popular with supporters and friends of the Alzheimer branch in the area. It begins at St Peter’s church, West Street, walking along the Boyne and out the old Slane Road to Mellifont and back. In all, the walk covers 25k and ranges over a wide area of countryside before returning to the church. All are welcome to participate. Enquiries to Ann Shortt at Tredagh Lodge – tredaghlodge@gmail.com Meanwhile the centre received a cheque for €1,157.00, the proceeds of an event held by staff and pupils of St Brigid’s and St Patrick’s national school in Drogheda. Carmel Munster from Drogheda Alzheimer branch received the cheque on behalf of Tredagh Lodge from school principal, Ms Lorraine White, and vice-principal, Ms Cathy Harmon.

There will also be a great night of song at St Peter’s Church of Ireland, Peter Street this Friday (May 27th).The proceeds of the Tredagh singers concert go to the Tredagh Lodge day care centre at Greenhills.

Tickets priced at €20 each are available from Ann Shortt and can also be purchased at the door.