GastroGays pick up Cook Book of the Year with debut title ‘Hot Fat’

Louth’s food blog sensations The GastroGays have had their debut book awarded the title of Cookbook of the Year at the Irish Food Writing Awards.

In a surprise twist, Russell Alford and Patrick Hanlon shared the prize with three other books in a series from Blasta Books, which released their popular ‘Hot Fat’ title last year.

‘The first series of Blasta Books isn’t just a breath of fresh air for the cookbook publishing world; it’s a veritable hurricane,” said Judge Jay Rayner. “Kristin Jensen’s first volumes –Tacos, Hot Fat, Cookies and Wok – are smart, beautifully written and gorgeously designed. They are that ideal thing: both functional cookbooks and delightful, sassy objects.’

Hot Fat and Tacos by Lily Ramirez-Foran were nominated, but judges also decided to award The United Nations of Cookies by Jess Murphy & Eoin Cluskey and Wok by Kwanghi Chan the prestigious award.

The Irish Food Writing Awards were established to recognise and celebrate the high quality of food and drink writing from throughout the island of Ireland across print, broadcast and online. Last week’s awards were attended by some of the international judges, including the US-based award-winning writer Colman Andrews, writer and columnist at the Telegraph Xanthe Clay, food writer and TV personality Andy Clarke, and Charlotte Pike, Chair of the UK Guild of Food Writers. Other judges included Rene Redzepi, Tom Parker Bowles and Fiona Beckett.

‘The success of our first series shows that there is a real appetite for more stories and more types of food,” added Publisher Kristin Jensen. “These books are literally the voices, faces and food of modern Ireland and we are proud to publish them.’

Jensen was also presented with the Outstanding Achievement Award in recognition of her work founding Blasta Books, Nine Bean Rows and Scoop magazine in the past year to promote Irish food and Irish food writing.

Each book in the Blasta Books series is a hardcover, 72-page A5 cookbook illustrated by Dublin artist Nicky Hooper. They are all standalone books, but as a quarterly series they also provide a more inclusive snapshot of Ireland’s modern and diverse food culture, from tacos to tapas, spice bags to sushi. They are little books with big voices.

