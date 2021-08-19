Gardai wanted to get youth's bail revoked

The District Court has refused a garda application to revoke the bail of a Drogheda teenager accused of assault and other charges.

When the case was called at last Thursday’s vacation sitting of the court the defendant was not present and a bench warrant issued.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified because of his age, is accused of two counts of assault causing harm and unauthorised taking of a pedal cycle. One of the alleged assault victims is owner of the bicycle. He is also charged with intimidation of a witness.

When the youth turned up later, accompanied by his mother, Judge Gearty cancelled the warrant and heard an application to revoke bail which was made by Gda Sheridan, Drogheda garda station.

He said there had been a number of breaches of bail conditions, relating to breaking a curfew and failing to sign on at the garda station.

Evidence was heard from the boy’s mother who undertook that he would adhere to the bail conditions.

Court presenter John O’Hehir put it to the witness that on nine occasions over a two-month period there was either no answer at the house or the teenager was not present when gardaí called. The woman replied that her son ‘barely even goes out’. If it was late at night (when the guards called) they would all be asleep, she added.

Defence counsel sought a remand on continuing bail. He said there was no evidence before the court of times or dates of the nine incidents referred to.

Sgt O’Hehir said the youth had shown ‘total disregard’ for the curfew.

Judge Gearty said she had considered the evidence and was refusing the application to revoke bail for the reason that it was the defendant’s birthday in three days’ time, and she would give him one last chance.

She remanded him on continuing bail to Drogheda Court on 6 September next for jurisdiction on one of the assault charges and for a book of evidence on other matters.