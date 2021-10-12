Gardaí want Ballsgrove residents to ‘sleep soundly’ this Halloween

Chief Supt Christy Mangan has vowed that every effort will be made to ensure the residents of Ballsgrove will be allowed to “sleep soundly in their beds” this Halloween after devastating anti-social behaviour last year.

Addressing a public meeting of the Joint Policing Group, he said, “We will have extra resources and will do our level best to allow people to leave their homes or stay. People have to feel safe in their homes and there will be a strong presence in Ballsgrove.”

Cllr Paddy McQuillan raised his concerns about events last year. “There were unprecedented incidents in the area. People were afraid to leave their homes and were afraid to stay. The people of Ballsgrove and Rathmullen are always suffering at this time of year.”

Cllr Fiachra MacRaghnaill said everyone knows there will be bonfires but would it be an idea to host organised bonfires so they can be controlled in a better way.

Mayor James Byrne said he was told some businesses leave out pallets to be taken, rather than disposing of them.

“Between now and Halloween we will be stepping up our work with the local authority, but you’ll never stop spontaneous bonfires,” Supt Andrew Watters explained.

He said in previous areas he’d covered, he’d come across various ideas to deal with Halloween, including organised bonfires and fireworks displays. He could see “merit” in looking at organised events.

“If material is gathered and businesses leave out pallets or tyres, we’ll be visiting them and taking very firm action against them,” he warned.

Paddy Donnelly from Louth CC said they have a long standing relationship with the gardai in advance of Halloween and have found material for bonfires stored in vacant housing units.

But they would not encourage bonfires of any description due to their policy in relation to climate action and protecting the environment. “Bonfires damage public property, including parks and greens and we have found playing pitches scorched and they all have to be addressed.”