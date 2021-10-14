Gardai seeking public’s assistance in tracing whereabouts of Roy McKee, last seen in Dundalk area

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Roy McKee, 56 years, who was last seen in the Dundalk area of Louth, yesterday, Wednesday October 13, 2021.

Roy is described as being 6’2” in height, of large build and with blue eyes and grey hair. When last seen, he was wearing jeans and a beige jumper.

Gardaí and Roy’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Dundalk 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.