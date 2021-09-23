Gardaí seek public’s help in tracing missing Drogheda man (36)

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 36-year-old Calvin Dunbar who has been missing from the Mayfield area of Drogheda, since 7am on Wednesday, 22nd September, 2021.

Calvin is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a slim build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a red and black hooded top, a three quarter length leather coat and trousers with reflective material at the back.

Gardaí and Calvin's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Calvin's whereabouts are asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.