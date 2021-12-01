Louth

Gardai seek public’s assistance on whereabouts of 16-year-old Jamie Dunican missing for a week

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Jamie Dunican who has been missing from the Drogheda area since the morning of Thursday, 25th November, 2021.

Jamie is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a slim build, black hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.

Jamie is known to frequent the Laytown area.

Anyone with information on Jamie's wherabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

