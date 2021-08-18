Gardai seek information on missing Julianstown girl (14)

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a County Meath teenager who is missing from her home.

Hannah O'Brien, 14, was reported missing from the Julianstown area on Sunday last, 15th August 2021.

Gardai are keen to learn of her whereabouts.

Hannah is described as being 5' 4" in height, with long blonde hair. She is of slim build and has blue eyes. When last seen, the teenager was wearing a black coat,with Nike leggings and a black and white top.

It is believed that Hannah may be in the area of Mullingar in Co. Westmeath.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts and who can assist An Garda Siochana are asked to contact Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.