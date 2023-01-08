Gardai seek information on 51 year old man missing in Dundalk since New Year’s Eve

Haroldas Patriubavicius is missing from Dundalk since New Year's Eve

Gardaí are appealing for information about the whereabouts of 51-year-old Haroldas Patriubavicius who is missing from his home in Dundalk, since New Year’s Eve.

Haroldas is described as being 6 foot 2 inches tall with a slim build. He was brown hair and green eyes. It is not known what Haroldas was wearing at the time he went missing. He was last seen on the afternoon of December 31 2022.

Gardaí and Haroldas’ family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.