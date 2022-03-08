Gardaí seek help in locating Bettystown teenager Callum (16)

Callum McGill (16) has been missing from his Bettystown home since Friday March 4th.

Gardaí at Ashbourne are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Callum McGill, aged 16 years, who is missing from Bettystown, County Meath, since last Friday, March 4th.

Callum was last seen on Friday evening at approximately 9.30pm.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket and black tracksuit bottoms. He is described as being 5ft 5 in height, of slight build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Callum’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station 01-8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.