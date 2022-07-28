Gardaí renew witness appeal on eighth anniversary of murder of 26-year-old Paul Gallagher

Anyone with information can contact investigating Gardaí at Navan Garda Station 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí at Navan Garda Station are appealing to anyone with information regarding the murder of 26-year-old Paul Gallagher, who was shot and fatally wounded in a field at Ballymacan, Slane, Co.Meath on Monday, July 28 2014.

At approximately 10:30pm on that date eight years ago, Paul Gallagher travelled to Ballymacan, Collon, Co. Meath, in the company of a man.

In Tullyallen village, prior to arriving at Ballymacan, they were joined by two other men. Paul’s body was discovered in a field two days later and reported to An Garda Síochána.

Paul Gallagher died from a number of gunshot wounds.

An Garda Síochána made appeals for public information at the time and on ‘Crimecall’ in September 2014. A number of arrests have been made in relation to this investigation but to date no person has been charged with his murder.

Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal for information in this case and believe that a number of people have yet to come forward who may now be in a position to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

With the passage of time some person may now be in a position to provide information to investigating Gardaí that they could not provide at the time, or maybe some person who did provide information at the time may be now in a position to provide further information.

Anyone with information can contact investigating Gardaí at Navan Garda Station 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.