Gardai probe violent death of Drogheda businessman Brian Reynolds over Christmas

The close community in Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, is still coming to terms with the shocking death of one of their own in violent circumstances over Christmas.

Well-known local businessman Brian Reynolds (47) died in Our Lady of Lourdes hospital on Christmas Eve after sustaining serious injuries in what appeared to be a deliberate assault two days earlier.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding of Mr Reynolds, who owned Kit’s Stop n Shop in Rathmullen Park, and are appealing to anyone with information to please come forward.

It is hoped this will not spark a return to the violence Drogheda experienced in 2018 and 2019, when two drug gangs wreaked havoc and caused the deaths and serious injury of several people, which rocked the town.

17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods was murdered in January 2020 in a house in Rathmullen Park and parts of his remains were also discovered there sometime later.

However, Mayor of Drogheda Councillor Michelle Hall said that she had been speaking to local gardaí investigating the death. and it is not thought that Mr Reynolds' death is related to a feud.

"They have indicated to me that they don't think it is related to the drug feud, the crime between two factions here in Drogheda.” said Cllr Hall.

“Whilst there is some relief that this death is not believed to be feud-related, we still have the death of a man who was loved in the area where they have seen a lot of tragedy".

Mr Reynolds was discovered with serious injuries at approximately 7.30pm on Thursday December 22nd at what was believed to be a relative’s residence in Rathmullen Park.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda where he passed away on the evening of Saturday 24th December 2022.

The post mortem has been concluded, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

A full technical examination of the scene has been conducted by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to come forward.

There are reports that Mr Reynolds was attacked by up to four men in the residence, who may have been armed with hammers.

“Information currently being looked at is that the victim had been attacked over significant amounts of money with associates of a local crime gang,” a source told the Irish Independent.

“As much as €30,000 may have been at the centre of this but it has to be established if this was a motive for this violent killing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.