Gardai investigating fire at Dundalk house

Gardaí are investigating a suspicious fire at a house at Aghameen Park, Muirhevenamor, Dundalk in the early hours of Monday morning, January 23.

The alarm was raised at 2.49am and a crew from Louth Fire Service attended at the scene.

There front door and windows were damaged and gardai are treating the fire as “a suspected criminal damage by fire incident” .

No injuries were reported during the course of this incident and firefighters were at the scene for just under an hour.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination.

No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation.

The incident had been condemned by local TD Ruairí Ó Murchú who said “anybody engaging in this sort of reckless behaviour needs to desist. The fear with any of these crimes is that they can up with terrible serious multiple injuries or worse.”

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí with their investigation are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.