Gardai investigating damage to Clermont Cairn

Stone at Clermont Cairn that were disturbed by vandals

Lintal stones are believed to have been removed from the passage tomb at Clermont Cairn

Clermont Cairn at the top of Black Mountain which has been damaged

Gardai are investigating an incident in which damage was caused to Clermont Cairn on the top of Black Mountain on the weekend of August 6th/7th,

Staff from the OPW have reported that it appears that lintels on the passage tomb and other stones were removed from the megalithic tomb, which is close to the RTE mast on top of the mountain.

The passage tomb, known as Clermont Cairn, after Lord Clermont who owned a large estate at Ravensdale, comprises a circular hilltop cairn, 21metres in diameter and over 4metres high.

It’s located close to the Tain Way which is popular with hillwalkers.

Gardai are looking for witnesses and are requesting locals to look put for any suspicious activity in the area.