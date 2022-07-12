Gardai investigating alleged assault after under-16 Dundalk Schoolboys’ League match

No arrests have been made to date.

An Garda Siochana has confirmed it is investigating an alleged assault at an underage Dundalk Schoolboys League match on Sunday afternoon.

Gardai were called to the scene of an ugly melee which broke out after the under-16 League Cup semi-final clash between Rock Celtic and Glenmuir United in Sandy Lane.

It was alleged at the scene that a Rock Celtic player had been assaulted as the two teams shook hands after a tie which Rock Celtic won 4-2. It was claimed the player in question had been head-butted and suffered a broken nose.

Eyewitnesses said the incident sparked an all-out fracas with players and spectators from both sides becoming involved.

The Garda Press Office confirmed that officers attended the scene, but revealed that, to date, no arrests have been made.

“Gardaí attended an incident of assault that occurred in the Sandy Lane area of Blackrock, Co Louth at approximately 2pm on Sunday, 10th July 2022.

“One male juvenile aged in his teens received non-life threatening injuries in the course of this incident.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”