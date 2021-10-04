Louth

Gardaí in appeal over missing Drogheda boy (11)

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 11-year-old Eddie Rogers who is missing from him home in Drogheda since this morning Monday 4th October, 2021.

Eddie is described as being approximately 4 foot 11 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. He has a scar on his right cheek.

Eddie was last seen this morning at approximately 10a.m. on Upper Magdalene Street, Drogheda. He was wearing grey trousers, black puffa jacket and wearing a black baseball cap. He was also carrying a dark coloured school bag.

Gardaí and family are concerned for Eddie's welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on (041) 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

