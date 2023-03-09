Gardai dispel misinformation about Louth asylum seekers

The former Triple House restaurant in Termonfeckin is now housing international asylum seekers. There have been no reports of criminal activity connected to the visitors, as some misinformation has suggested.

A clear message came from the latest Drogheda JPC meeting that no reports of criminal activity or no incidences of criminal activity have been linked to the new asylum seeking community in Termonfeckin, and there has been no increase in crime in the area since they arrived in recent months.

The statement from Supt Andy Watters was made following a request for clarification from Mayor of Drogheda, who suggested misinformation was being spread from within the local community.

"We've had no reports whatsoever of any criminality being caused by the the group that is living out in Termonfeckin, none whatsoever and I have an inspector, he's full time, allocated to liaise with the proprietors of one of the premises out there, along with the community guards.” said Supt Watters. “When this reared its ugly head out there, I wanted them to get talking to people and try and reassure the community, and certainly no problems have come to my attention, from the people living out there.”

There was some unrest and uneasiness in Termonfeckin from a small number of residents, after almost 50 male asylum seekers have been housed in the former Triple House restaurant premises.

Mayor Michelle Hall has called for more tolerance and acceptance in the past, especially when false reports of links to criminal activity may cause unnecessary fear."

"In recent months, we’ve had people with a lot of misinformation saying that there’s all this crime going on since asylum seekers came to this country, and I just want to clarify from you that there hasn’t been an increase, and any crime that has taken place in the Termonfeckin area has been people who live there,” said Cllr Hall. “I know there have had to be clarifications nationwide that there was not an increase due to their arrival.”

Chief Supt Alan McGovern also said he welcomed the opportunity to share the word in the media that there are no reports of a criminal activity connected to the arrival of the asylum seekers in Termonfeckin or in Drogheda.