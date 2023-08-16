Gardaí deployed after Bank of Ireland glitch saw people queuing in Dundalk to withdraw ‘free’ money

People queuing to take money out of the Bank of Ireland ATMs at Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk.

Gardai were deployed to Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk when people began queuing to take money out of the Bank of Ireland ATMs last night.

Dundalk was one of the towns around the country which saw gardai deployed outside banks last night when queues formed as people sought to get ‘free’ money from the ATMs at the Bank of Ireland, Clanbrassil Street.

Images on social media show members of the gardai standing in front of the ATMs to stop people from withdrawing cash after a fault in the bank’s online app allowed people to transfer €500 into their Revolut account which they then withdrew from cash machines.

In a statement issued this morning Bank of Ireland said that a technical issue impacted a number of their services yesterday.

"Our teams restored these services overnight and all services are available to customers this morning. Overnight payments to accounts may appear throughout the day.

“We are aware that the technical issue meant some customers were able to withdraw or transfer funds above their normal limits. These transfers and withdrawals will be applied to customers’ accounts today. We urge any customer who may find themselves in financial difficulty due to overdrawing on their account to contact us.

“We sincerely apologise for the disruption this outage caused – we know we fell far below the standards our customers expect from us.”

People queuing to take money out of the Bank of Ireland ATMs at Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk.

A spokesperson for the Central Bank said this morning: “The Central Bank continues to monitor the situation regarding the availability of certain services provided by Bank of Ireland. We are engaging with Bank of Ireland to ensure that any issues and errors identified are resolved for customers, and that it is doing all it can to ensure customers’ expectation of a high quality, uninterrupted service is met. Customers should contact Bank of Ireland in the first instance if they have concerns about their service. For more information, impacted customers should contact Bank of Ireland on 0818 214 365 or visit www.bankofireland.com.”

There was some criticism on social media that the gardai had been directed to prevent people from withdrawing money from ATMs at a number of locations around the country.

A garda spokeserson said; “On a case by case basis, local decisions were made depending on the public safety and public order presented to members of An Garda Síochána.

“An Garda Síochána remind people of their personal responsibility in carrying out their personal banking.”