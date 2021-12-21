Gardai arrest man in relation to property fraud

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) and Dundalk have arrested a man in his 40s, in relation to an ongoing investigation into property registration fraud.

The man was arrested in Co. Donegal, today, Tuesday December 21st , and is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Milford Garda station. He can be detained for up to 7 days.

This investigation involves a fraud of up to €20million. It involves the use of fraudulent documentation to remove mortgage charges held by Financial Institutions on properties, thus allowing the sale of those properties without repaying the mortgages.

In this case, mortgage charges were removed from 12 properties, with 6 of these properties being sold.

This is the 12th arrest as part of this investigation.