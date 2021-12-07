Gardai appealing for witnesses to Dundalk shooting

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a shooting incidence which happened on the evening of Saturday December 5th in Muirehneamor Dundalk, Co. Louth

Gardai received reports at around 8.30pm that a firearm had been discharged in Muirhevnamor, Dundalk. No one was injured but a house was damaged during the incident.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward, particularly anyone who was in the Villas 2 and Drive 1 area of Muirhevnamor and Tom Bellew Avenue. Any road users with camera footage are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 9288 400, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

No arrests have been made at this stage, investigations are ongoing.